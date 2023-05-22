High school baseball championships begin next week

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — High school baseball state championships begin next week in Pearl.
As of Monday afternoon, only two championship series have been finalized.
East Union will play Pisgah for the 2A title and Amory will play Saint Stanislaus for the 3A title.
The other four championship series have yet to be finalized.
Resurrection Catholic will play either Vardaman or West Union in the 1A game.
West Lauderdale or Mooreville will play for the 4A title against Sumrall or Purvis.
Saltillo or Ridgeland will play East Central or West Jones for the 5A title.
Lewisburg will play Gulfport or Northwest Rankin for the 6A title.
The championship round begins on May 30 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Each series is best two out of three.
