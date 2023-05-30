High school baseball championships began Tuesday

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — High school state baseball championships begin Tuesday, May 30 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
1A - West Union vs. Resurrection Catholic
2A - East Union vs. Pisgah
3A - Amory vs. St. Stanislaus
4A - West Lauderdale vs. Purvis
5A - Saltillo vs. East Central
6A - Lewisburg vs. Gulfport
Each series is best two out of three.
