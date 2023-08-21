Heat temperatures may affect high school football game start times

JACKSON, Miss (WTVA) - High school football games may have a different start time for the dates of August 24th-26th.
MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves announced August 21st that teams are allowed to change the kickoff time for this week.
The normal start time is 7 P.M. Games this week can start as late as 8 P.M. Both coaches would have to agree on this and let the officials know so that everyone is aware.
The state has been allowing officials to have "heat timeouts" for years now. This week Neaves said they are allowed to have more than one per quarter if they feel it is necessary.