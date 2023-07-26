Grind to Glory: Starkville returns big time playmakers as Yellowjackets look to repeat

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Starkville Yellowjackets are the reigning 6A state champions.
But can they repeat as 7A champions?
Head coach Chris Jones said his team has to have a championship mindset in everything they do.
“To me the main thing is just doing stuff the right way every single day,” he said. “You know, champions don’t wait till game day to be champions. You know, I feel like you gotta prepare like champions each and every day. We gotta work like champions on the field, in the classroom. I feel like if you take care of your business and do stuff the right way, the rest of it will take care of itself.”
They’ll have to run through a gauntlet of a schedule that features seven playoff teams.
“Oh yeah, that’s the fun part,” Jones added. “We’ve always had a competitive schedule. Steel sharpens steel. If you wanna be there in the end, you’ve gotta compete in the beginning with teams who are really good. You wanna find out who you are early, win, lose or draw.”
Quarterback Trey Petty said he loves the competition and plays his best against good teams.
Starkville returns some big time offensive players, including Petty and wide receiver Braylon Burnside.
The pair have been playing together since childhood and their chemistry has naturally developed since getting to high school.
“The chemistry is just there,” Burnside said. “I mean anytime he needs to throw me the ball, I’ll always be there. Anytime he just feels like I’m open, I’ll always be open. I’ll catch the ball. I’ll always tell him I’m always open.”
Last season, Petty threw for 30 touchdowns; Burnside caught 11 of them.
Starkville’s season begins on Aug. 25 against Noxubee County.