 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Grind to Glory: Senior leadership will take Oxford far

  • 0
Oxford High School football helmet

Oxford High School football helmet. Photo Date: July 2023.

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Oxford High School’s football team is working to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Head coach Chris Cutcliffe is entering his eighth year with the Chargers. He’s had a lot of success, bringing home two district titles and one state championship.

However, the Chargers went 5-5 last year and missed the playoffs. The Chargers have only missed the playoffs twice under Cutcliffe.

Oxford will rely on its many upperclassmen, including 23 seniors, to get back to the postseason.

“This team has fantastic senior leadership,” the head coach said. “That’s been fun to watch this group of seniors really grow into that role and really take pride in what they’re doing. And [I’m] really, really proud of what this group of seniors has done.”

Defensive end London Love said the group has a lot of chemistry and will take the team very far. Kicker William Wilkinson agreed and said the word “family” is taken very seriously.

“Because at the end of the day, we are just a whole big family,” Love said. “So I feel like just having that family aspect in football is very important.”

During the offseason, the Chargers were promoted from 6A to the new 7A classification. Six A had been the highest classification for many years.

Oxford’s season begins on Aug. 25 against rival Lafayette County.

Tags

Recommended for you