Grind to Glory: Senior leadership will take Oxford far

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — Oxford High School’s football team is working to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Head coach Chris Cutcliffe is entering his eighth year with the Chargers. He’s had a lot of success, bringing home two district titles and one state championship.
However, the Chargers went 5-5 last year and missed the playoffs. The Chargers have only missed the playoffs twice under Cutcliffe.
Oxford will rely on its many upperclassmen, including 23 seniors, to get back to the postseason.
“This team has fantastic senior leadership,” the head coach said. “That’s been fun to watch this group of seniors really grow into that role and really take pride in what they’re doing. And [I’m] really, really proud of what this group of seniors has done.”
Defensive end London Love said the group has a lot of chemistry and will take the team very far. Kicker William Wilkinson agreed and said the word “family” is taken very seriously.
“Because at the end of the day, we are just a whole big family,” Love said. “So I feel like just having that family aspect in football is very important.”
During the offseason, the Chargers were promoted from 6A to the new 7A classification. Six A had been the highest classification for many years.
Oxford’s season begins on Aug. 25 against rival Lafayette County.