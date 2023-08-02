Grind to Glory: Houston Hilltoppers are going for it all this year

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Houston Hilltoppers fell one game short of a state championship appearance last season.
Head coach Baylor Dampeer said his team’s energy is good.
“The kids are looking forward to getting the pads on,” he said. “It still feels like summer right now. So you know, it’s a little bit different, got a little bit longer in helmet[s]. To them, it’s just an extension of that but looking forward to getting the pads on next week."
The Hilltoppers’ group of seniors believes this is their year to win it all.
"Really, it's just about locking in,” senior lineman and Ole Miss commit William Echoles said. “Our coach tells us all the time. And really if we execute, we know nobody can stop us.”
Senior center Case Booth said they’ve got a state championship on their minds. Senior linebacker Douglas Jones said the team has got to bow their heads and play hard, play fast and physical.
"We've got some good experience back, lost some really good players last year and had six kids sign [to play college football], which is a bunch,” the head coach said. “So replacing those guys will be big. So we are looking forward to that and hope some guys go step up and do that."
Houston’s season begins on Aug. 18 at home against Southaven.