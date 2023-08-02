 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette and Calhoun
Counties. In Tennessee, Lake, Dyer, Haywood, Crockett and
Fayette Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Grind to Glory: Houston Hilltoppers are going for it all this year

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Houston Hilltoppers fell one game short of a state championship appearance last season.

Head coach Baylor Dampeer said his team’s energy is good.

“The kids are looking forward to getting the pads on,” he said. “It still feels like summer right now. So you know, it’s a little bit different, got a little bit longer in helmet[s]. To them, it’s just an extension of that but looking forward to getting the pads on next week."

The Hilltoppers’ group of seniors believes this is their year to win it all.

"Really, it's just about locking in,” senior lineman and Ole Miss commit William Echoles said. “Our coach tells us all the time. And really if we execute, we know nobody can stop us.”

Senior center Case Booth said they’ve got a state championship on their minds. Senior linebacker Douglas Jones said the team has got to bow their heads and play hard, play fast and physical.

"We've got some good experience back, lost some really good players last year and had six kids sign [to play college football], which is a bunch,” the head coach said. “So replacing those guys will be big. So we are looking forward to that and hope some guys go step up and do that."

Houston’s season begins on Aug. 18 at home against Southaven.

