Grind to Glory: Amory Panthers not bothered by tough challenges

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — A lot of things have changed for the Amory High School football team.
A deadly tornado destroyed the school’s football stadium in March.
Construction on a new stadium has yet to begin and the Panthers have been holding summer workouts at the middle school across town. They will play all home games this season at Tupelo High School.
These changes haven’t put a damper on the team’s energy.
“You know, our kids compete,” head football coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Amory has always had a swagger about them. I’m just proud of their effort. They give really good effort. They don’t quit. [I] can’t say enough about our coaching staff, the way they coach them, and our players are allowing themselves to be coached.”
The Panthers lost 15 starters during the offseason but return two-time all-state linebacker Nathaniel Walker and offensive lineman Walker Thompson.
“This year I’m more comfortable and I know what I’m doing,” Thompson said. “I feel like I can help around. We got a couple of new guys on the line. I just feel more in a better space now to really contribute to the team.”
Walker said, “[The] biggest improvement I see is just playing better as a player myself and as a team working together — trying our hardest to make it all the way to the top and win a state championship at the end.”
Under Dampeer’s leadership, Amory has won two district titles, played for the state championship in 2021 and lost in the state semifinals last season.
Also during the offseason, Amory moved from 3A to 4A and will have a new division this season featuring Itawamba AHS, Ripley, Shannon and Tishomingo County.