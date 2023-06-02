East Union wins 2A baseball championship

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — East Union baseball won the 2A state championship on Friday.
The Urchins beat Pisgah 9-2 on Friday and 14-0 on Wednesday.
Highlights - East Union shuts out Pisgah in first game of 2A championship
Open this link to view Friday's box score.
