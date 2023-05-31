East Union shuts out Pisgah in first game of 2A championship

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — East Union beat Pisgah 14-0 on Wednesday to win the first game of the 2A championship.
If East Union wins game two, they’ll win the state title.
Game two is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m.
