 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Union shuts out Pisgah in first game of 2A championship

  • Updated
  • 0

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — East Union beat Pisgah 14-0 on Wednesday to win the first game of the 2A championship.

East Union vs. Pisgah in 2A baseball championship on May 31, 2023

East Union vs. Pisgah (white) in 2A baseball championship. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

If East Union wins game two, they’ll win the state title.

East Union vs. Pisgah in 2A baseball championship on May 31, 2023

East Union vs. Pisgah (white) in 2A baseball championship. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.
East Union vs. Pisgah in 2A baseball championship on May 31, 2023

East Union vs. Pisgah (white) in 2A baseball championship. Photo Date: May 31, 2023.

Game two is scheduled for Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m.

Open this link to view the schedule of games.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you