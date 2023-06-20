 Skip to main content
East Union coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship

  • Updated
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) — East Union Attendance Center announced Tuesday the death of baseball coach Chris Lucius.

During his fight with cancer, he guided the Urchins baseball team to a state championship in early June.

East Union wins 2A state baseball championship

East Union wins the 2A state baseball championship in Pearl, MS. Coach Chris Lucius shown top-left in brown shirt. Photo Date: June 2, 2023.

