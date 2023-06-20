East Union coach loses battle with cancer weeks after state championship

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) — East Union Attendance Center announced Tuesday the death of baseball coach Chris Lucius.
As we cope with the passing of a beloved coach and member of the Urchin family, the high school building at East Union will be open at 4:30 today with counselors and pastors on hand for any student, staff, or any community member who needs to talk. pic.twitter.com/VmLode1HS5— East Union Attendance Center (@EastUnionAC) June 20, 2023
During his fight with cancer, he guided the Urchins baseball team to a state championship in early June.