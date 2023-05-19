Booneville has become a city of champions

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Booneville celebrated its 3A softball championship on Friday.
This is nothing new for the Blue Devils. The latest championship makes three in a row.
“Getting there once is almost unreal,” head coach Jessica Taylor said. “Getting there twice is almost unheard of and getting there three times is just, wow! I mean it’s just something unreal, special.”
Announcer Carter Smith said Booneville is a city of champions. The school is blessed to have great coaches and the support of the community, he said.
Senior Hallie Burns played an instrumental role in Booneville’s success over the years.
She recorded more than 1,000 strikeouts this year and is committed to play softball at Ole Miss.
For years she’s been told to graduate with three championships. She accepted the challenge.
“And I never imagined that would actually happen but it’s great.”
Over the past three years, Booneville teams have won eight state titles.
Credit goes to the support of the community.
“I think that’s what sets Booneville apart — tons of support from the city and county,” Junior Burns said. “Everybody just pulls together phenomenally and they really support these student athletes.”
His daughter Hallie Burns added, “You see that most of the time. We take more fans to away games than they have there. So it just really means the world to us.”
So expect to see more state championship banners in the coming years.