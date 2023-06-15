Amory softball receives $75K grant from Dick's Sporting Goods

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory High School athletics is working to rebuild its facilities after the fields and courts were destroyed. Dick’s Sporting Goods Sports Matter Foundation is giving out 75 grants of 75-thousand dollars. One of those grants went to Amory High’s softball program.
$75,000 will go a long way for the program. The team is currently storing its gear in a portable storage unit. The EF-3 tornado that hit in march destroyed everything but the dirt and the scoreboard.
But, the Sports Matter Foundation donated a $75,000 grant less than a month later. Amory High’s Head Softball Coach Jessica Seger says it took two hours to get across town that night. A drive that normally takes her just three minutes. She says it puts life into perspective for the entire team.
“When I arrived here at the field and saw the destruction and the aftermath,” Seger said. “I literally got over here to our home dugout, where it was, and it literally dropped me to my knees.”
Amory was scheduled to host the Monroe County Softball Tournament that night. The school canceled it when WTVA’s Severe Weather Authority forecasted the tornado threat early.
Tyler Roberts is the store manager of the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Tupelo. He got the process started for the softball team's grant.
“It was amazing!” Roberts described the moment he got a call saying Amory High Softball received the grant, “I think everyone in the store heard me yelling and hollering from my office just because I was so excited. And, it was so quick from the first phone call to giving Coach Seger $75,000. It was only 16 days. So, it was such an amazing experience from beginning to end. But, my team did such a great job in putting it all together so quickly to get the money out here.”
Sports matter in life. They are a way to build relationships, team skills, and life-long memories. Sports matter even more now in Amory.
“You have to understand how important it is to the community,” Roberts explained. “And, how these sports are such a big deal to all these young people around here. Because, being that it's a small town there's not a lot for these young people to focus their energies and attention on. So, just seeing the fields destroyed was just heartbreaking.”
“There are more things more important than just the game of softball,” Seger said, “And, I think it taught them just a sense of maturity. And, just life situations, that doing things together are more important than just the materialistic things that we have in front of us.”
The field players and coaches have grown accustomed to is no longer there.
But, the rebuild is right around the corner and so are new memories.
Karsen Sanders graduated from amory last month, but one of the biggest lessons she learned was out of the classroom.
“Advice to other people is don't take people for granted because something like this can be all gone in a second,” said Sanders.
“A message of overcoming,” Roberts said. “And, it's a message that's really optimistic and great. You have these young athletes who lost so much and they came back and they just, you know, enjoyed the game so much.”
Amory High is in the process of rebuilding the facilities.