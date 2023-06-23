Amory football to play home games in Tupelo

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory High School’s football team will play its home games this season at Tupelo High School, Tupelo Public School District Director of Communications Gregg Ellis confirmed Friday afternoon.

He said Amory’s games will be free of charge.

An EF-3 tornado on March 24 destroyed Amory’s football stadium. Construction on a new stadium has yet to start.

The Panthers football team finished the 2022 season 12-2. The team fell one game short of the state championship game.

The tornado also destroyed Amory High School's baseball and softball facilities.

The teams had to play their remaining home games all on the road. The baseball team ultimately won the 3A state championship.

Tupelo is approximately 23 miles northwest of Amory.