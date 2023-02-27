 Skip to main content
High school basketball semifinals begin Monday

Mississippi basketball state championship trophy

Mississippi high school basketball state championship trophy. Photo Date: March 3, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state high school basketball semifinals begin Monday, Feb. 27 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The state finals begin on Thursday.

Open this link to view the full schedule.

Open this link to view boys and girls brackets.

Open this link to view TV and streaming information.

