...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee and East
Arkansas.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even outside of thunderstorms, wind gusts
of 40 mph will be possible at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips,
Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette,
Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Shelby and Tipton.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

High School Baseball and Softball - Mon. March 21

  • Updated
  • 0
East Union cruises

East Union launched out to a 5-0 in the 1st inning and beat Belmont 15-5.

