Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat temperatures may effect high school football game start times

Mississippi High School Activities Association, MHSAA

Mississippi High School Activities Association

JACKSON, Miss (WTVA) - High school football games may have a different start time for the dates of August 24th-26th.

MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves announced August 21st that teams are allowed to change the kickoff time for this week.

The normal start time is 7 P.M. Games this week can start as late as 8 P.M. Both coaches would have to agree on this and let the officials know so that everyone is aware.

The state has been allowing officials to have "heat timeouts" for years now. This week Neaves said they are allowed to have more than one per quarter if they feel it is necessary.

