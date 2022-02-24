Gillom and Howell trophies finalists announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The finalists for the Gillom and Howell trophies have been announced.
The Gillom Trophy is awarded each year to the best women’s college basketball player in Mississippi. The Howell Trophy is awarded to the best male player.
The finalists were announced on Thursday, Feb. 24
The three Gillom Trophy finalists are Ameshya Williams-Holliday of Jackson State University, Anastasia Hayes of Mississippi State University and Shakira Austin of Ole Miss.
Austin won the award last year.
The three finalists for the Howell Trophy are Iverson Molinar of Mississippi State University, Jarkel Joiner of Ole Miss and Tyler Stevenson of the University of Southern Mississippi.
The winners will be announced during a ceremony held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson at 11:30 a.m. on March 7.