Geor'quarius Spivey ruled ineligible for 2023 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State, MSU, football

Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS. Photo Date: Aug. 23, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Geor'quarius Spivey was ruled ineligible for the 2023 season just two days before the first game of the season for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

He released a statement on his Twitter/X account early Thursday morning. In the statement he said, "I just got notified from my coach that the NCAA has stated that i can’t play this season because i transferred this spring from TCU to Mississippi State."

Spivey transferred to Mississippi State this past spring. He came in as a grad transfer and he graduated from TCU on December 17th, 2022.

Spivey was projected to be a starter for this season.

