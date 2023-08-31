Geor'quarius Spivey ruled ineligible for 2023 season

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) - Geor'quarius Spivey was ruled ineligible for the 2023 season just two days before the first game of the season for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
He released a statement on his Twitter/X account early Thursday morning. In the statement he said, "I just got notified from my coach that the NCAA has stated that i can’t play this season because i transferred this spring from TCU to Mississippi State."
Spivey transferred to Mississippi State this past spring. He came in as a grad transfer and he graduated from TCU on December 17th, 2022.
Spivey was projected to be a starter for this season.