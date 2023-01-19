Former Oklahoma State QB commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has committed to play next season at Ole Miss.
He made the announcement on Thursday.
"So you will find favor and good success in the sight of God and man.Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths."PROVERBS 3:4-6 @Hayesfawcett3 appreciate the edit pic.twitter.com/ImHDhOG7rH— Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) January 19, 2023
He has one year of eligibility, 247Sports.com reported.
His announcement comes one day after former LSU quarterback Walker Howard also committed to play for the Rebels.
