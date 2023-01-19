 Skip to main content
Former Oklahoma State QB commits to Ole Miss

  • Updated
Ole Miss, Rebels, University of Mississippi

Credit: Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Former Oklahoma State starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has committed to play next season at Ole Miss.

He made the announcement on Thursday.

He has one year of eligibility, 247Sports.com reported.

His announcement comes one day after former LSU quarterback Walker Howard also committed to play for the Rebels.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

