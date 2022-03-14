Former NBA player Mo Williams named head coach at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Former professional basketball player Mo Williams is the new head basketball coach at Jackson State University.
He spent the last two season as head coach at Alabama State University.
The Jackson native spent 14 years in the NBA, playing in Utah, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Portland, Minnesota and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Before his pro career, Williams played two seasons at the University of Alabama.
Welcome Home! @GOJSUTigersMBB Head Coach Mo Williams.#RYSJACKSON #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/eVZcCaYml8— Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) March 14, 2022