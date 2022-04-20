 Skip to main content
Former Coastal Carolina head coach added to Ole Miss women's basketball staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Ole Miss, Rebels, University of Mississippi

Credit: Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Jaida Williams has been added to the Ole Miss women’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Wednesday, April 20.

The new Rebels assistant coach spent the last nine seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina University. The university announced on March 18 that she would not return as head coach.

She previously coached at Wake Forest, UC Santa Barbara and South Florida.

Williams played college basketball at Cal Poly Pomona from 2002-05.

Open this link to read Ole Miss' announcement.

