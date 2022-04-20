Former Coastal Carolina head coach added to Ole Miss women's basketball staff

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Jaida Williams has been added to the Ole Miss women’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Wednesday, April 20.
The 'Sip is the move, and this offseason we're just getting started...A big welcome to our new Assistant Coach Jaida Williams 🤩 📰 | https://t.co/cs4XdZx2x1 pic.twitter.com/IoWi2SVcNy— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) April 20, 2022
The new Rebels assistant coach spent the last nine seasons as head coach at Coastal Carolina University. The university announced on March 18 that she would not return as head coach.
She previously coached at Wake Forest, UC Santa Barbara and South Florida.
Williams played college basketball at Cal Poly Pomona from 2002-05.