Finalists for Howell and Gillom trophies announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Thursday the finalists for the Howell and Gillom trophies.
The finalists for the Howell Trophy are Tolu Smith of Mississippi State, Matt Murrell of Ole Miss and Austin Crowley of Southern Miss.
The Howell Trophy is awarded annually to the best men's college basketball player in Mississippi.
The finalists for the Gillom Trophy are Jessika Carter of Mississippi State, Angel Baker of Ole Miss and Dominique Davis of Southern Miss.
The Gillom Trophy is awarded annually to the best women's college basketball player in Mississippi.
The winners will be announced on March 6.