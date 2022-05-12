Female golfers from MSU, Ole Miss receive postseason honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Several female golfers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss received postseason conference awards.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the awards on Thursday, May 12, as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Julia Lopez Ramirez from Mississippi State and Chiara Tamburlini from Ole Miss were named First Team All-SEC.
Ramirez was named Freshman of the Year and made the All-Freshman Team.
Natacha Host Husted of Ole Miss was also named to the All-Freshman Team.
Ellen Hutchinson-Kay from Ole Miss and Abbey Daniel from Mississippi State were named to the Community Service Team.