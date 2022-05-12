 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Female golfers from MSU, Ole Miss receive postseason honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Julia Lopez Ramirez, Abbey Daniel, Chiara Tamburlini, Natacha Host Husted, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay

(L-R): Julia Lopez Ramirez, Abbey Daniel, Chiara Tamburlini, Natacha Host Husted, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay. Sources: HailState.com, OleMissSports.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - Several female golfers from Mississippi State and Ole Miss received postseason conference awards.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the awards on Thursday, May 12, as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Julia Lopez Ramirez from Mississippi State and Chiara Tamburlini from Ole Miss were named First Team All-SEC.

Ramirez was named Freshman of the Year and made the All-Freshman Team.

Natacha Host Husted of Ole Miss was also named to the All-Freshman Team.

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay from Ole Miss and Abbey Daniel from Mississippi State were named to the Community Service Team.

Open this link to view the full list of recipients.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you