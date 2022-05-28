 Skip to main content
East Union powers past Stringer to win 2A State Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
East Union wins 2022 2A State Championship

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) -- The East Union Urchins picked up where they left off on Friday and swept Stringer to win the 2A State Championship. 

