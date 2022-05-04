Dusty Baker becomes first Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 182 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST ARKANSAS CRITTENDEN LEE PHILLIPS ST. FRANCIS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN BENTON CALHOUN CHICKASAW COAHOMA DESOTO ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MARSHALL MONROE PANOLA PONTOTOC PRENTISS QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO TUNICA UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE CHESTER FAYETTE HARDEMAN HARDIN MCNAIRY SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BARTLETT, BATESVILLE, BOLIVAR, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, CORINTH, FORREST CITY, FULTON, GERMANTOWN, HELENA, HENDERSON, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON, IUKA, MARIANNA, MARKS, MEMPHIS, MILLINGTON, NEW ALBANY, OAKLAND, OKOLONA, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, SENATOBIA, SOMERVILLE, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, WEST HELENA, AND WEST MEMPHIS.