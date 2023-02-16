Damar Hamlin didn't mean to 'disrespect anyone' with Super Bowl jacket accused of being 'blasphemy'

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 39 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN CALHOUN CHICKASAW ITAWAMBA LAFAYETTE LEE MONROE PONTOTOC PRENTISS TALLAHATCHIE TIPPAH TISHOMINGO UNION YALOBUSHA IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN WEST TENNESSEE DECATUR HARDIN MCNAIRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, SAVANNAH, SELMER, TUPELO, AND WATER VALLEY.