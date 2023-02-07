 Skip to main content
Country singer Brett Eldredge to headline Super Bulldog Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Dudy Noble Field

Dudy Noble Field at Polk–DeMent Stadium, home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Photo Date: June, 4, 2021.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Country singer Brett Eldredge will headline Super Bulldog Weekend.

The on-field concert will take place on Saturday, April 15 following the Ole Miss baseball game.

Friday, April 14

  • Women's Tennis vs. Georgia – 4 p.m.
  • Softball vs. Alabama – 6 p.m. (time subject to change)
  • Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

  • Volleyball vs. Ole Miss – noon
  • Football Maroon and White Spring Game – noon
  • Softball vs. Alabama – 1:30 p.m.
  • Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 3:00 p.m.
  • Baseball Post-Game Concert featuring Brett Eldredge

Sunday, April 16

  • Women's Tennis vs. Tennessee – 1 p.m.
  • Softball vs. Alabama – 1 p.m.
  • Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 1 p.m.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

