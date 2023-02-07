Country singer Brett Eldredge to headline Super Bulldog Weekend

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Country singer Brett Eldredge will headline Super Bulldog Weekend.
The on-field concert will take place on Saturday, April 15 following the Ole Miss baseball game.
Friday, April 14
- Women's Tennis vs. Georgia – 4 p.m.
- Softball vs. Alabama – 6 p.m. (time subject to change)
- Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- Volleyball vs. Ole Miss – noon
- Football Maroon and White Spring Game – noon
- Softball vs. Alabama – 1:30 p.m.
- Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 3:00 p.m.
- Baseball Post-Game Concert featuring Brett Eldredge
Sunday, April 16
- Women's Tennis vs. Tennessee – 1 p.m.
- Softball vs. Alabama – 1 p.m.
- Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 1 p.m.