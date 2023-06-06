 Skip to main content
USM vs. Tennessee to play super regional in Hattiesburg

  Updated
  • 0
Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field, Southern Miss baseball, USM

Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field home of Southern Miss baseball. Source: University of Southern Mississippi Athletics.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — The super regional between Southern Miss and Tennessee will take place in Hattiesburg, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning.

The best-two-out-of-three series begins Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

The Golden Eagles won the Auburn Regional as the No. 2 seed. Tennessee did the same in the Clemson Regional.

Because both No. 2 seeds won their respective regionals, it was up in the air as to which team would host the super regional.

This is the second year in a row that USM has made it to the super regional round.

The Eagles last made the College World Series in 2009, its sole appearance in program history.

