USM vs. Tennessee to play super regional in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — The super regional between Southern Miss and Tennessee will take place in Hattiesburg, the NCAA announced Tuesday morning.
The best-two-out-of-three series begins Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on ESPNU.
The Golden Eagles won the Auburn Regional as the No. 2 seed. Tennessee did the same in the Clemson Regional.
Because both No. 2 seeds won their respective regionals, it was up in the air as to which team would host the super regional.
This is the second year in a row that USM has made it to the super regional round.
The Eagles last made the College World Series in 2009, its sole appearance in program history.