Tolu Smith wins Howell Trophy; Angel Baker wins Gillom Trophy

Tolu Smith, Angel Baker

Tolu Smith (left), Angel Baker. Sources: HailState.com, OleMissSports.com.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Tolu Smith of Mississippi State and Angel Baker of Ole Miss are the recipients of the 2023 Howell and Gillom trophies respectively.

They received the awards on Monday.

The Howell Trophy is presented annually to the best men’s college basketball player in Mississippi.

The Gillom Trophy is presented to the best women’s college basketball player in Mississippi.

Baker averaged 15 pounds and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Smith averaged 15 points per game, had 247 rebounds and blocked 22 shots.

