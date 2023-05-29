Southern Miss is No. 2 seed in Auburn Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WTVA) — Southern Miss baseball will begin the NCAA Tournament on the road.
The NCAA announced the 16 regional host sites on Sunday. Even with an exceptional record, Hattiesburg did not make the cut.
The NCAA announced the full field of 64 on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.
USM is the No. 2 seed in the Auburn Regional. The regional also includes No. 3 Samford and No. 4 Penn.
USM (41-17) won the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday.