SEC unveils 2024 conference opponents

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Southeastern Conference (SEC). Credit: SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its 2024 conference opponents Wednesday afternoon, June 14.

This is significant because Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in 2024 and the conference is getting rid of its West and East divisions.

Ole Miss will host Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Oklahoma. The Rebels will travel to Arkansas, Florida, LSU and South Carolina.

Mississippi State will host Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M. The Bulldogs will travel to Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas.

Alabama will host Auburn, Georgia, Missouri and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will travel to LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

2024 SEC football schedule

Source: Southeastern Conference/Twitter

