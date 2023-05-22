Seasons come to merciful end for MSU and Ole Miss baseball

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State and Ole Miss ended their baseball seasons on Saturday and Friday respectively.
The Rebels finished the season last in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and MSU finished second to last.
Both teams missed the cut for the SEC Tournament, which is being held this week in Hoover, Alabama. The SEC Tournament only accepts 12 of the conference’s 14 teams.
Only MSU entered the weekend with a chance to make the conference tournament. However, a defeat at the hands of Texas A&M sealed the Bulldogs’ fate.
Ole Miss finished the season 25-29 overall and 6-24 in conference play. MSU finished the season 27-26 overall and 9-21 in conference play.
MSU won the national championship in 2021 but finished last in the SEC in 2022 and now 13th in 2023. It appears Chris Lemonis will return as head coach in 2024. MSU has not made an announcement about his job status.
Ole Miss won the national championship in 2022 but finished last in the SEC this season. Head coach Mike Bianco’s job is not believed to be in jeopardy.