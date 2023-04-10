Season-defining series this weekend for Ole Miss and MSU baseball

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — This weekend will be a season-defining series for Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball.
MSU hosts Ole Miss on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Bulldogs (19-14, 3-9) are coming off a series win at Alabama. It was the Bulldogs’ first conference series win of the season.
The Rebels (18-13, 2-10) have yet to win a conference series but hope to change that this weekend in Starkville.
In order for either team to possibly make the NCAA Tournament, a series win or a sweep is a must.
SEC Network+ will broadcast the games on Friday [6 p.m.] and Sunday [1 p.m.]. The SEC Network will broadcast Saturday’s game [3 p.m.].