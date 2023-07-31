 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rogers, Judkins named to Maxwell Award watch list

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Rogers, Quinshon Judkins

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers (left), Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins. Photo Dates: 2022. Credit: WTVA 9 News, Ole Miss Sports Production.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Rogers is entering his senior year with the Bulldogs. He’s 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC’s all-time leading passer.

Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season for the Rebels.

Eighty-five players made the preseason watch list, including Mississippi native and Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson, Alabama running back Jase McClellan and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.

Open this link to view all the players named to the watch list.

Tags

Recommended for you