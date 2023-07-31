Rogers, Judkins named to Maxwell Award watch list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Rogers is entering his senior year with the Bulldogs. He’s 2,478 yards shy of becoming the SEC’s all-time leading passer.
Judkins is coming off a historic freshman season for the Rebels.
Eighty-five players made the preseason watch list, including Mississippi native and Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson, Alabama running back Jase McClellan and Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr.
