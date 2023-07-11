Rogers, Judkins among players going to SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) — Three players from Ole Miss and three players from Mississippi State will accompany their head coaches to SEC Media Days next week.
MSU is sending quarterback Will Rogers; defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and running back Jo'quavious Marks.
Representing 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐢 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 at 𝙎𝙀𝘾 𝙈𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝘿𝙖𝙮𝙨 in Nashville on July 18 👇• @CoachZachArnett • @bigbaby__84 • @JoquaviousMarks • @Wrogers__2 #HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/G0Sy6eFM5F— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) July 10, 2023
Ole Miss is sending defensive lineman Cedric Johnson; running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive back Deantre Prince.
Talking season is here 👿🍿🚂🗣️ @Prince_Deantre🗣️ @qaj4_ 🗣️ @Cedric02_ pic.twitter.com/bkQ2aTMhJj— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 10, 2023
SEC Media Days begins Monday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m. CT in Nashville.
During the four-day event, members of the media will have the opportunity to interview all 14 head football coaches and select players.
MSU head coach Zach Arnett is scheduled to speak on Tuesday and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is scheduled to speak on Thursday.