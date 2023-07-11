 Skip to main content
Rogers, Judkins among players going to SEC Media Days

  • Updated
  • 0
Will Rogers, Mississippi State quarterback

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Photo Date: March 7, 2023.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVA) — Three players from Ole Miss and three players from Mississippi State will accompany their head coaches to SEC Media Days next week.

MSU is sending quarterback Will Rogers; defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy and running back Jo'quavious Marks.

Ole Miss is sending defensive lineman Cedric Johnson; running back Quinshon Judkins and defensive back Deantre Prince.

SEC Media Days begins Monday, July 17 at 11:30 a.m. CT in Nashville.

During the four-day event, members of the media will have the opportunity to interview all 14 head football coaches and select players.

MSU head coach Zach Arnett is scheduled to speak on Tuesday and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is scheduled to speak on Thursday.