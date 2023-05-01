Rebels win first SEC series; Bulldogs face daunting schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss baseball won its first SEC series this weekend over Georgia.
The Rebels beat Georgia on Friday and Sunday; Georgia won on Saturday.
The defending national champions are 5-16 in conference play and 23-21 overall.
Tennessee swept Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 24-20 overall and 6-15 in conference play.
The two most recent national champions are on the verge of missing the SEC Tournament. MSU missed the tournament last year.
Ole Miss has series remaining against Missouri, Auburn and Alabama: all of which are winnable series.
MSU has a more daunting schedule with series against Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M.