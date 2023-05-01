 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rebels win first SEC series; Bulldogs face daunting schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez. Photo Date: March 13, 2022. Credit: Ole Miss Sports Production.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss baseball won its first SEC series this weekend over Georgia.

The Rebels beat Georgia on Friday and Sunday; Georgia won on Saturday.

The defending national champions are 5-16 in conference play and 23-21 overall.

Tennessee swept Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are 24-20 overall and 6-15 in conference play.

The two most recent national champions are on the verge of missing the SEC Tournament. MSU missed the tournament last year.

Ole Miss has series remaining against Missouri, Auburn and Alabama: all of which are winnable series.

MSU has a more daunting schedule with series against Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you