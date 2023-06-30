MUW approved for NCAA Divison III membership

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi University for Women (MUW, The W) has been approved to become an active member of the NCAA Division III.
The NCAA informed the university on June 28. MUW’s membership will go into effect on Sept. 1.
MUW had been competing as an independent institution without an NCAA or conference affiliation.
The Owls will play in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).
A tornado in 2002 forced the university to disband its athletics department. The department was reinstated in 2017.