 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
116 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of East and Northeast Arkansas, North
Mississippi, the Missouri Bootheel, and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

MUW approved for NCAA Divison III membership

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports logo only - Mississippi University for Women, MUW, The W, Owls

Mississippi University for Women (MUW, The W) Owls in Columbus, MS. Source: MUW.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi University for Women (MUW, The W) has been approved to become an active member of the NCAA Division III.

The NCAA informed the university on June 28. MUW’s membership will go into effect on Sept. 1.

MUW had been competing as an independent institution without an NCAA or conference affiliation.

The Owls will play in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC).

A tornado in 2002 forced the university to disband its athletics department. The department was reinstated in 2017.

Open this link to read MUW's announcement.

Tags

Recommended for you