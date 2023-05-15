MSU has small chance of making SEC Tournament; Rebels are out

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State will have at least one weekend of baseball remaining.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season ends on May 21. Twelve of the 14 SEC teams will qualify for the SEC Tournament, which begins on May 23.
Both teams are at the bottom of the conference.
Ole Miss’ conference record (6-21) has disqualified the Rebels from making the SEC Tournament. MSU still has an outside-looking-in chance to secure the 12th slot.
The Rebels and Bulldogs are anomalies. Both programs routinely make the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Both teams are coming off national championships.
MSU won the national title in 2021, then finished last in the SEC the following year. Ole Miss won the national title in 2022 but will finish last in the SEC this season.