...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Mississippi State men, women to join Ole Miss women in NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi State, Ole Miss logos

Credits: Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, SEC.

(WTVA) — The Mississippi State men and women will play in the NCAA Tournament as will the Ole Miss women.

The Mississippi State men's team is among eight teams that will play hoping to advance to the round of 64.

The Bulldogs will face Pitt in a First Four game Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.

A win there will put MSU in the round of 64 in the Midwest Region against Iowa State Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Mississippi State women will play a First Four game this week as well. 

A win over Illinois at Notre Dame Wednesday at 6 p.m. will send the Bulldogs to face Creighton on the same court Friday.

As for the Ole Miss women, there was no doubt going into Sunday the team would play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels now know they will face Gonzaga Friday at Stanford.

