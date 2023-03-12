Mississippi State men, women to join Ole Miss women in NCAA Tournament

(WTVA) — The Mississippi State men and women will play in the NCAA Tournament as will the Ole Miss women.
The Mississippi State men's team is among eight teams that will play hoping to advance to the round of 64.
The Bulldogs will face Pitt in a First Four game Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Dayton, Ohio.
A win there will put MSU in the round of 64 in the Midwest Region against Iowa State Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi State women will play a First Four game this week as well.
A win over Illinois at Notre Dame Wednesday at 6 p.m. will send the Bulldogs to face Creighton on the same court Friday.
As for the Ole Miss women, there was no doubt going into Sunday the team would play in the NCAA Tournament.
The Rebels now know they will face Gonzaga Friday at Stanford.