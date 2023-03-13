 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital; expected to coach in NCAA tournament

  • 0
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital; expected to coach in NCAA tournament

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self stands on the court after losing to Texas on March 4, 2023.

 Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Bill Self, the head coach of Kansas men's basketball, has been released from the hospital and is expected to rejoin the team and coach in NCAA tournament this coming week, the school announced on Sunday.

Last week, Self missed the Big 12 tournament after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns, the University of Kansas Health System confirmed in a statement.

Self was released from the hospital on Sunday in good condition after undergoing a standard heart catheterization and having two stents put in for the treatment of blocked arteries.

"Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery," the University of Kansas Health System added.

The 60-year-old Self confirmed he would rejoin the team ahead of the team's first-round matchup against Howard.

"I'm so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," Self said in a statement. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway."

