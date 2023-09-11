Jett Johnson, Caden Davis win SEC honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) — Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson and Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis have received SEC Player of the Week honors following their teams' week two victories.
Johnson was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week. He had 11 tackles and intercepted two passes in the Bulldogs’ victory over Arizona.
Davis was named Special Teams Player of the Week. The Texas native kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal to seal the Rebels’ road victory over Tulane. His field goal was the fourth longest in school history and the longest since 1988,
- Offensive Player of the Week - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
- Co-Defensive Player of the Week - Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn
- Offensive Lineman of the Week - Eli Cox, C/OG, Kentucky
- Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week - Nyles Gaddy, DL, Missouri; and Trajan Jeffcoat, DL, Arkansas
- Freshman of the Week - London Humphreys, WR, Vanderbilt