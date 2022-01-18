 Skip to main content
ICC guard earns Player of the Week honor

Amelya Hatch

Amelya Hatch, Source: Itawamba Community College (ICC)

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference named Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Amelya Hatch the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Ripley native helped the Lady Indians secure two conference wins last week over Coahoma Community College and East Central Community College.

She scored 18 points and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over  Coahoma.

She scored eight points and recorded eight assists and three rebounds in the East Central game.

Open this link to read ICC's full announcement.

