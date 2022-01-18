ICC guard earns Player of the Week honor

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference named Itawamba Community College sophomore guard Amelya Hatch the Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.
The Ripley native helped the Lady Indians secure two conference wins last week over Coahoma Community College and East Central Community College.
She scored 18 points and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Coahoma.
She scored eight points and recorded eight assists and three rebounds in the East Central game.