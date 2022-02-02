 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ICC announces new football signees

  • Updated
  • 0
Sports only - Itawamba Community College, ICC logo

Itawamba Community College (ICC) Indians. The college is based in Fulton, Mississippi.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College announced its newest members of the Indians football team.

The recruits signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Open this link to view ICC's social media announcements.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. High School

Dontavious Allen LB 6’1 212 Horn Lake

Elcarian Bennem OL 6’3 265 Byhalia

Zae Davis WR 5’10 181 Biggersville

Omarion Guyton WR 5’11 185 Shannon

Romero Hampton DL 6’2 270 Tupelo

Koye Hardaway DB 6’1 193 Newton County

Mason Holmes OL 6’3 254 Olive Branch

Jaurquez Ivy LB 5’10 170 Amory

Tony Johnson TE 6’4 235 Bay Springs

Caleb McCoy WR 6’3 220 Northwest Rankin

Kyleal Mcshan WR 6’3 174 Pontotoc

Quintavis Morris DL 6’4 240 Eupora

Michael Mosley DB 5’9 170 Columbus

Phil Oliver LB 6’0 215 Horn Lake

Tralyn Oliver RB 5’9 185 Olive Branch

Red Parker QB 6’1 195 Houston

Roderick Patterson RB 5’8 160 Nettleton

Breylan Sanders OL 6’4 320 Cleveland Central

James Scott TE 6’4 200 South Panola

Keshun Sessom WR 6’0 185 Olive Branch

Troy Sims DB 6’1 175 DeSoto Central

Kobe Smith LB 6’0 190 East Webster

Landon Trusty OL 6’1 260 Grenada

Jacquez Tucker DL 6’3 280 Calhoun City

ZeMarion Tucker OL 6’1 295 South Panola

Elijah Wadley DB 6-0 181 Oxford

Preston Ward TE 6’5 225 Baldwyn

DarQuez Williams LB 5’10 195 Caledonia

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you