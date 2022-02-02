ICC announces new football signees

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College announced its newest members of the Indians football team.
The recruits signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Open this link to view ICC's social media announcements.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. High School
Dontavious Allen LB 6’1 212 Horn Lake
Elcarian Bennem OL 6’3 265 Byhalia
Zae Davis WR 5’10 181 Biggersville
Omarion Guyton WR 5’11 185 Shannon
Romero Hampton DL 6’2 270 Tupelo
Koye Hardaway DB 6’1 193 Newton County
Mason Holmes OL 6’3 254 Olive Branch
Jaurquez Ivy LB 5’10 170 Amory
Tony Johnson TE 6’4 235 Bay Springs
Caleb McCoy WR 6’3 220 Northwest Rankin
Kyleal Mcshan WR 6’3 174 Pontotoc
Quintavis Morris DL 6’4 240 Eupora
Michael Mosley DB 5’9 170 Columbus
Phil Oliver LB 6’0 215 Horn Lake
Tralyn Oliver RB 5’9 185 Olive Branch
Red Parker QB 6’1 195 Houston
Roderick Patterson RB 5’8 160 Nettleton
Breylan Sanders OL 6’4 320 Cleveland Central
James Scott TE 6’4 200 South Panola
Keshun Sessom WR 6’0 185 Olive Branch
Troy Sims DB 6’1 175 DeSoto Central
Kobe Smith LB 6’0 190 East Webster
Landon Trusty OL 6’1 260 Grenada
Jacquez Tucker DL 6’3 280 Calhoun City
ZeMarion Tucker OL 6’1 295 South Panola
Elijah Wadley DB 6-0 181 Oxford
Preston Ward TE 6’5 225 Baldwyn
DarQuez Williams LB 5’10 195 Caledonia