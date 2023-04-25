Governor's Cup win will do little to ease pain of MSU and Ole Miss fans

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State will play Tuesday evening at 6:00 for the Governor’s Cup.
The game, which is held annually at Trustmark Park in Pearl, is not being televised.
MSU won two of three games against Ole Miss two weeks ago. The Rebels hope to even the record with a win Tuesday evening. However, the game does not count toward their conference records.
The Bulldogs and Rebels are coming off disappointing series versus Auburn and LSU, respectively.
Auburn won two games against MSU and LSU swept Ole Miss.
MSU and Ole Miss have huge hills to climb in order to make the postseason. Both are long shots to make the NCAA Tournament, and missing the SEC Tournament is a possibility.
Ole Miss has series against Georgia, Missouri, Auburn and Alabama remaining on its schedule.
MSU has series against Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU and Texas A&M remaining on its schedule.