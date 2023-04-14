Bryant Nickels of Pontotoc named ICC head cheer coach

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Itawamba Community College (ICC) has named Bryant Nickels as the Indians’ head cheer coach.
He has 15 years of coaching and choreography experience, according to an ICC news release, and had spent the last three years at Olympus Cheer in Pontotoc.
Nickels cheered for 10 years at ICC, Morehead State University and Ole Miss.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this program,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started and take ICC Cheer to the national level while being competitive year in and year out.”