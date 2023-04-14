 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryant Nickels of Pontotoc named ICC head cheer coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Bryant Nickels

Bryant Nickels named head cheer coach at Itawamba Community College. Source: ICC.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Itawamba Community College (ICC) has named Bryant Nickels as the Indians’ head cheer coach.

He has 15 years of coaching and choreography experience, according to an ICC news release, and had spent the last three years at Olympus Cheer in Pontotoc.

Nickels cheered for 10 years at ICC, Morehead State University and Ole Miss.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this program,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started and take ICC Cheer to the national level while being competitive year in and year out.”

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you