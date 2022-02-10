Blue Mountain College bowling program earns eight conference awards

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - Blue Mountain College’s bowling program is the recipient of eight conference awards.
The Mid-South Conference (MSC) announced its year-end bowling awards Wednesday night, Feb. 9.
Lucas Hartigan, a senior from Tupelo, was named Second-Team All-MSC and All-Academic.
Drew Turberville, a junior from Tupelo, also earned a spot on the Second-Team All-MSC.
Jay Henderson, a senior from Tupelo, Cole Tomlin, a senior from Kossuth, and Josh Turberville, a freshman from Tupelo, were all named to the MSC's All-Academic Team.
Sarah Butts, a sophomore from Guntown, and Peter Moore, a junior from Marietta, were named as Blue Mountain representatives on the Champions of Character Team.
"I am really proud of how the teams have worked this year on and off the lanes,” head coach Creighton Nelms said. “This is the first year we have ever had anyone make All-Conference, and we had two guys. This is also the most All-Academic bowlers we've ever had in one year. Our programs have really made great strides this year."