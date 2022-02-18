Belhaven to compete in new conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Belhaven University is among nine members of a new Division III athletic conference called the Collegiate Conference of the South (CCS).
The following schools make up the conference: Agnes Scott College, Belhaven University, Berea College, Covenant College, Huntingdon College, LaGrange College, Maryville College, Piedmont University and Wesleyan College.
As a member of the CCS, Belhaven will compete in baseball, basketball, cross country, men’s golf, soccer, tennis, track and field, softball and volleyball.
Belhaven’s football, women’s golf and lacrosse programs will continue to compete in the USA South Athletic Conference (USAS) as associate members.
The USAS has 19 members, and after years of internal discussions, a two-conference separation strategy emerged, according to a Belhaven news release. The Presidents Council then formally committed to creating two conferences.
The CCS plans to begin full-time operations in the summer and compete in 14 sports beginning in the fall.