Abysmal seasons for MSU, Ole Miss baseball nearing end

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two weekends of conference baseball remain for Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
The two most recent national champions are at the very bottom of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) standings and both could miss the conference tournament.
Only 12 of the 14 SEC teams will make the conference tournament. If the regular season ended now, both Mississippi teams would miss the conference tournament, ending their seasons.
The Bulldogs have mid-week games against Memphis and North Alabama remaining and have conference series at LSU and home versus Texas A&M.
Ole Miss will host Auburn this weekend, play Austin Peay and finally end the regular season at Alabama.
The Rebels and Bulldogs are coming off weekend losses to Missouri and Arkansas respectively. Missouri won two of three games against Ole Miss and Arkansas swept MSU.
MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis fired pitching coach Scott Foxhall a week ago. However, after two abysmal seasons, many fans are calling for Lemonis’ firing. This comes two seasons after he led the school to its first-ever national title.