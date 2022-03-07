COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Men's teams preparing for 2022 SEC Tournament appearances

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA) - Both the Mississippi State and Ole Miss Men's Basketball teams will play this week in the 2022 SEC Tournament.
The tournament starts Wednesday, March 9 and runs through Sunday, March 13 in Tampa, Florida.
Ole Miss finished the regular season with 13 wins and 18 losses and earned the 13-seed in the tournament. The Rebels will play the 12-seed Missouri on Wednesday to open the tournament at 6:00 p.m. CST.
If Ole Miss beats Missouri, the Rebels will move on to play the 5-seed LSU on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. CST.
Mississippi State finished the regular season with 17 wins and 14 losses and earned the 10-seed. The bulldogs will play just a day after their in-state rivals when they take on the 7-seed South Carolina on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. CST.
If Mississippi State beats South Carolina, the Bulldogs will take on the 2-seed Tennessee on Friday at 6:00 p.m. CST.
All first-round games will be televised on the SEC Network. For more information on the 2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament schedule, click here.