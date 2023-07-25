Coach Yo hosts back-to-school drive

OXFORD, Miss (WTVA) - The No Ceilings With Coach Yo Foundation teamed up with the Metcalf Family Foundation to do a back-to-school drive. The event was held at the CB Webb Housing Community in Oxford.
They were giving away backpacks and school supplies. The event was held for kids ages 13 and under.
They did have some fun for the kids as well. They were able to get snow cones, haircuts, and their faces painted.
The Ole Miss women's basketball team came and helped out with the event as well. Coach Yo said it meant a lot to her for the team to come to the event.
"Honestly when they were packing the backpacks E sent me a picture because I was on the road recruiting, and I got emotional right away. Because they don't have to do this, and I didn't ask them nor made them do it. But that just shows that they wanted to to give back to the community. And it really meant a lot to me."
They will be doing the same event at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi.
The coach says she plans on offering free basketball clinics in the Oxford area as well. She will also be doing a back-to-school drive in her home country of the Bahamas.